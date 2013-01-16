BEIJING Jan 16 The European Union will not be
drawn into a trade war with China, the EU's ambassador to the
country said on Wednesday, a day after trade sources said the
European Commission found that Beijing illegally subsidises
Chinese steel producers.
The Commission is investigating 37 dumping and subsidy
cases, 21 of them involving China, and Tuesday's preliminary
finding asked EU members to back punitive tariffs against
Chinese steel firms, a move that angered Beijing.
But EU Ambassador to China Markus Ederer said he was puzzled
by and "flatly rejects" reports of a trade war between the two
economies which together comprise the world's largest trade
relationship.
"I don't want this to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
First of all, it takes two for a war, and I can declare here
that the EU is not available for a trade war with China," Ederer
told a news briefing.
China's Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang on
Wednesday called the Commission's investigation into steel
subsidies "unreasonable".
"Such a conclusion based on unreasonable investigations will
seriously hurt Chinese companies' legal rights and interests,"
Shen said at a separate news briefing.
European anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties affect less
than 1 percent of Chinese exports to Europe, Ederer said.
"China, as well, has investigations, as you know, into
European exports to China. We have no issue with that as long as
it is under WTO rules," he said, adding that observers should
not "over dramatize" the issue.
The Commission's ongoing investigations include a study of
the alleged dumping of 21 billion euros of solar panels and
components by Chinese producers. A preliminary ruling on that
case, the Commission's largest investigation to date, is due in
the first half of 2013.
The European Union is China's biggest trading partner while
for the EU, China is second only to the United States.
