BRUSSELS, June 22 China's failure to curb its
steel output could prompt the European Union to consider new
trade sanctions against Beijing, the European Commission said on
Wednesday, joining U.S. calls for over-capacity to be dealt with
swiftly.
By far the world's top steel producer, China's annual steel
output is almost double the EU's total production. Western
governments say Chinese steel exports have caused a global steel
crisis, costing jobs and forcing plant closures.
In an EU document aimed at framing the bloc's China policy
over the next five years, the Commission said Beijing's pledge
to cut up to 150 million tonnes of crude steel production by
2020 was insufficient and the country had to do more.
"The EU is seriously concerned about industrial
over-capacity in a number of industrial sectors in China,
notably steel production," said the document, which was agreed
by top EU officials including EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia
Malmstrom and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on
Wednesday.
"If the problem is not properly remedied, trade defence
measures may proliferate, spreading beyond steel to other
sectors such as aluminium, ceramics and wood-based products," it
said, referring to punitive tariffs to limit Chinese imports.
The policy document follows a pledge by the Group of Seven
leading industrialised nations in May to take steps after global
steel production hit a record high earlier this year.
The European Commission now has seven ongoing investigations
into Chinese steel imports after opening a new case into alleged
subsidies for hot-rolled flat steel in May.
China's steel exports rose 6.4 percent to 46.28 million
tonnes in the first five months of the year, according to
Chinese data. The United States last month imposed import duties
on Chinese steel products.
China denies causing a global glut, but the United States
and the EU accuse Beijing of keeping unprofitable plants running
through subsidies in order to avoid massive job losses as the
Chinese economy slows.
"Subsidies and other government support measures that
contribute to expanding or exporting steel capacity, or to
maintaining structurally loss-making operations, should be
eliminated as soon as possible," the EU document said.
"China needs to reform its state-led economy and let market
forces naturally address the problem," it said.
