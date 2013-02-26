GENEVA Feb 26 A World Trade Organization
dispute panel has largely backed the European Union's legal
challenge to Chinese anti-dumping duties on shipments of X-ray
security scanning equipment, according to the panel's report
published on Tuesday.
The panel agreed with the EU's argument that China's
decision to impose the duties was not based on an objective
examination of the effect on its own producers and that China
had not been open enough about how it decided to impose duties.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)