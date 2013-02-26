GENEVA Feb 26 A World Trade Organization dispute panel has largely backed the European Union's legal challenge to Chinese anti-dumping duties on shipments of X-ray security scanning equipment, according to the panel's report published on Tuesday.

The panel agreed with the EU's argument that China's decision to impose the duties was not based on an objective examination of the effect on its own producers and that China had not been open enough about how it decided to impose duties. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)