BEIJING Oct 27 China's official Xinhua news
agency said the outcome of the European Union's summit to tackle
the euro debt crisis was "positive but filled with
difficulties", adding that the deal reached showed that Europe
could surmount its economic woes.
The commentary from Xinhua did not amount to a full-fledged
Chinese government reaction to the Brussels summit, but the
state news agency broadly reflects official thinking, suggesting
that Beijing could send a positive signal.
"The summit outcomes were positive but filled with
difficulties," said the Chinese-language commentary.
"It seems that all sides at this summit made big efforts and
this will bring confidence to markets, and also add impetus to
the international community joining hands to respond to the
current economic situation," it said.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)