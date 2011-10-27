BEIJING Oct 27 China's official Xinhua news agency said the outcome of the European Union's summit to tackle the euro debt crisis was "positive but filled with difficulties", adding that the deal reached showed that Europe could surmount its economic woes.

The commentary from Xinhua did not amount to a full-fledged Chinese government reaction to the Brussels summit, but the state news agency broadly reflects official thinking, suggesting that Beijing could send a positive signal.

"The summit outcomes were positive but filled with difficulties," said the Chinese-language commentary.

"It seems that all sides at this summit made big efforts and this will bring confidence to markets, and also add impetus to the international community joining hands to respond to the current economic situation," it said. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)