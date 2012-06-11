BEIJING, June 11 A Chinese vice finance minister
said on Monday that he hoped the weekend's decision by Euro zone
finance ministers to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125
billion) to shore up its teetering banks would help contain
Europe's debt crisis.
"We hope these measures will be helpful in containing the
crisis," Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told a news
conference.
Zhu Jun, deputy head of the People's Bank of China's
international department, added that the Euro zone had the
resources to solve its own problems, and reiterated China would
"not be absent" from plans to enhance funds for the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Ken Wills)