BEIJING, Sept 13 China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had confidence in European countries' ability to handle their debt, and sought assurances that Europe would ensure the safety of its investments in the region.

China supports European countries in taking steps to resolve the debt crisis and has confidence in Europe, ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu told a regular news briefing.

The comments come after the Financial Times reported that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)