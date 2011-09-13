BEIJING, Sept 13 China's Foreign Ministry said
on Tuesday that it had confidence in European countries' ability
to handle their debt, and sought assurances that Europe would
ensure the safety of its investments in the region.
China supports European countries in taking steps to resolve
the debt crisis and has confidence in Europe, ministry
spokeswoman Jiang Yu told a regular news briefing.
The comments come after the Financial Times reported that
Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian
debt.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)