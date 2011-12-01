* Global crisis worse than in 2008, vice finance minister says

BEIJING, Dec 1 The world economy is facing a worse crisis now than in 2008 and stimulating growth should be a priority for global policymakers, a Chinese vice finance minister said on Thursday.

The comments by Zhu Guangyao marked the latest grim warning from a Chinese official over the state of the world economy. Vice Premier Wang Qishan said in November that a chronic global recession was certain.

Zhu, China's sherpa for G20 talks, urged euro zone leaders to press forward with plans to resolve the two-year debt crisis, saying China hoped to see more progress at a summit of European leaders on Dec. 9.

"The current crisis, to some extent, is more serious and challenging than the international financial crisis following the fall of Lehman Brothers," he said.

"At that time (in 2008), the world economy maintained overall growth and the governments, especially G20 countries, were still able to implement fiscal and monetary stimulus measures," Zhu told a forum.

"But now, to be honest, some countries have very difficult fiscal situations, and there is limited room to adjust monetary policies."

Stimulating growth was now the world's top economic priority, he said, to overcome weakness in Europe and the United States.

Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the International Monetary Fund for more help as a stunning leap in Italy's borrowing costs pushed the region closer to financial disaster.

That marked "positive progress" and showed that policy consensus is building in Europe and translating into detailed actions, Zhu told the forum, sponsored by the China Chamber of International Commerce, a trade group of large Chinese exporters and enterprises.

"We hope that the next Europe summit on Dec.9 will achieve further progress," he said. He did not mention if China would put money into the European Financial Stability Fund to help the euro zone.

Euro zone leaders have agreed belatedly on one half-measure after another but have failed to restore confidence. Some analysts now see the Dec 9 summit in Brussels as a make-or-break moment for the euro.

France and Germany aim to propose major changes to the way euro zone countries run their public finances at the meeting, with much closer fiscal integration and the right to sue those who break EU budget rules in the European Court of Justice.

The European Central Bank, together with the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks, acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks.

The emergency move recalled coordinated action to stabilise global markets in the 2008 financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills and Neil Fullick)