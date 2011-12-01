* Global crisis worse than in 2008, vice finance minister
says
* Governments today have limited policy room compared with
2008
* China hopes to see more euro zone progress at Dec 9 summit
* Vice Finmin did not mention Chinese commitment to EFSF
(Adds more comments, background)
BEIJING, Dec 1 The world economy is facing
a worse crisis now than in 2008 and stimulating growth should be
a priority for global policymakers, a Chinese vice finance
minister said on Thursday.
The comments by Zhu Guangyao marked the latest grim warning
from a Chinese official over the state of the world economy.
Vice Premier Wang Qishan said in November that a chronic global
recession was certain.
Zhu, China's sherpa for G20 talks, urged euro zone leaders
to press forward with plans to resolve the two-year debt crisis,
saying China hoped to see more progress at a summit of European
leaders on Dec. 9.
"The current crisis, to some extent, is more serious and
challenging than the international financial crisis following
the fall of Lehman Brothers," he said.
"At that time (in 2008), the world economy maintained
overall growth and the governments, especially G20 countries,
were still able to implement fiscal and monetary stimulus
measures," Zhu told a forum.
"But now, to be honest, some countries have very difficult
fiscal situations, and there is limited room to adjust monetary
policies."
Stimulating growth was now the world's top economic
priority, he said, to overcome weakness in Europe and the United
States.
Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the
firepower of their rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much,
and may turn to the International Monetary Fund for more help as
a stunning leap in Italy's borrowing costs pushed the region
closer to financial disaster.
That marked "positive progress" and showed that policy
consensus is building in Europe and translating into detailed
actions, Zhu told the forum, sponsored by the China Chamber of
International Commerce, a trade group of large Chinese exporters
and enterprises.
"We hope that the next Europe summit on Dec.9 will achieve
further progress," he said. He did not mention if China would
put money into the European Financial Stability Fund to help the
euro zone.
Euro zone leaders have agreed belatedly on one half-measure
after another but have failed to restore confidence. Some
analysts now see the Dec 9 summit in Brussels as a make-or-break
moment for the euro.
France and Germany aim to propose major changes to the way
euro zone countries run their public finances at the meeting,
with much closer fiscal integration and the right to sue those
who break EU budget rules in the European Court of Justice.
The European Central Bank, together with the U.S. Federal
Reserve and other major central banks, acted jointly on
Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks.
The emergency move recalled coordinated action to stabilise
global markets in the 2008 financial crisis after the collapse
of Lehman Brothers.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills and
Neil Fullick)