BEIJING Oct 26 China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the government hoped the European Union could take effective measures to restore market confidence in tackling its debt crisis.

Spokeswoman Jiang Yu also told a regular news briefing that asking for China's yuan currency to appreciate over a short time frame was unreasonable and would only harm the world economy. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)