Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BEIJING Feb 15 China will continue to invest in eurozone government debt, Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing remains confident in the euro and in the ability of Eurozone members to solve their debt problems.
Zhou made the comments in a speech at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.
Verbal reassurances from Zhou and senior Chinese leaders come as European Council president Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso visit Beijing for the China-EU summit.
The summit was delayed since late last year as European leaders struggled to deal with an escalating debt crisis. (Reporting by Wang Lan and Nick Edwards; Writing by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Ken Wills)
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)