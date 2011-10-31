* Hu says Europe has wisdom, competence to overcome troubles
* Cites strategic partnership with Europe during Austria
visit
(Adds Xinhua commentary)
By Sylvia Westall
VIENNA, Oct 31 China believes Europe can
overcome its economic problems, President Hu Jintao said on
Monday, without mentioning whether Beijing will play any major
role in helping to solve the euro zone's debt crisis.
Cash-rich China has already expressed confidence that Europe
can survive its debt crisis, but has made no public offer to buy
more European government debt while it awaits details on
investment options for the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund.
"We are following the economic development under the current
difficulties with attention," Hu told reporters through a German
translator after meeting Austrian counterpart Heinz Fischer on a
state visit.
"We are convinced that Europe has the wisdom and has the
competence to overcome the current difficulties," added Hu, who
will attend a summit of Group of 20 (G20) leading economies in
France later this week.
Klaus Regling, head of the EFSF (European Financial
Stability Facility), tried at the weekend to entice China into
investing in the bailout fund by saying investors may be
protected against initial losses and that bonds could eventually
be sold in yuan if Beijing desires.
Hu said economic uncertainties were of importance to the
international community, especially in big economies, and that
it was vital to foster growth, stability and greater
cooperation.
Fischer said he had agreed with Hu on the importance of the
G20 meeting and said he had used the talks on Monday to
highlight the theme of human rights. "We pointed out which
duties Austria has regarding human rights because of our
membership of the U.N. (human rights) commission," Fischer said.
China's trade minister Chen Deming, also in Vienna, promised
Europe "active support", according to comments carried by the
Austria Press Agency (APA). There were no details.
"All countries are in the same boat, we must stick together
so that Europe recovers," Chen was quoted by APA as saying at an
Austrian-Chinese economic forum.
STORMY SEAS
In a commentary on Monday, state-run Chinese news agency
Xinhua used the same metaphor of the world as a storm-tossed
ship that would leave no one unscathed if it capsized.
"The Chinese government has also said repeatedly that as a
long-term investor in European sovereign debts, China will
continue to support Europe and the euro," Xinhua wrote.
"This will create a win-win situation for China and Europe,
as it will not only give firepower to European countries to
combat the debt crisis, but diversify China's foreign exchange
reserves and improve their safety."
Xinhua on Sunday had commented that Europe should not expect
China to ride to the rescue as its "saviour" from the debt
crisis, although Beijing would do what it can to help a friend
in need. .
Regling has declined to comment on his meetings in Beijing
but said he expected to submit a proposal on how to scale up the
440-billion-euro ($623.7 billion) EFSF fund by November.
Expanding the EFSF to 1 trillion euros is central to the
euro zone's latest anti-crisis plan, put together at a summit
last week. Details have yet to emerge and European leaders are
under pressure to show the plan can work.
Regling was visiting China after the euro zone leaders
struck the deal to boost the EFSF's firepower, recapitalise
banks and reduce Greece's crippling debt burden.
Japan told Regling on Monday that it would continue to buy
EFSF bonds but, like China, it did not commit itself to putting
cash into a mooted special purpose vehicle to enhance the rescue
fund's firepower.
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John
Stonestreet and Philippa Fletcher)