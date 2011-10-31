VIENNA Oct 31 China thinks its strategic
partner Europe has the capacity to overcome its economic
problems, President Hu Jintao said on Monday.
He gave no indication whether Beijing could play a major
role in helping solve the euro zone's debt crisis.
"We are following the economic development under the current
difficulties with attention," he told reporters through a German
translator after meeting his Austrian counterpart on the first
day of a state visit.
"We are convinced that Europe has the wisdom and has the
competence to overcome the current difficulties."
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by
John Stonestreet)