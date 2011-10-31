VIENNA Oct 31 China thinks its strategic partner Europe has the capacity to overcome its economic problems, President Hu Jintao said on Monday.

He gave no indication whether Beijing could play a major role in helping solve the euro zone's debt crisis.

"We are following the economic development under the current difficulties with attention," he told reporters through a German translator after meeting his Austrian counterpart on the first day of a state visit.

"We are convinced that Europe has the wisdom and has the competence to overcome the current difficulties."

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)