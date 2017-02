BEIJING Nov 10 Europe's soverign debt crisis is a serious challenge to the world's economic recovery, Chinese state television on Thursday quoted Premier Wen Jiabao as saying.

China remains focused on maintaining its own relatively fast, stable growth, the report paraphrased Wen as telling the visiting head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde.

