* China tells Europe to act "decisively" to prevent
contagion
* Says euro, European financial markets must be stabilised
(Adds remarks, details)
BEIJING Oct 21 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao urged
Europe to prevent its debt crisis from spreading across the bloc
and to stabilise its currency and financial markets, the Xinhua
news agency reported on Friday.
Wen's remarks come before a weekend crisis meeting by
European leaders on how to increase a euro zone bailout fund
that would tackle the bloc's debt problems. But deep divisions
between France and Germany threaten to foil the meeting.
"The most urgent task is to take decisive measures to
prevent the debt crisis from spreading further and avoid
financial market turbulence, a recession and fluctuations in the
euro," Wen reportedly told European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy in a telephone call.
With about a quarter of its $3.2 trillion reserves estimated
to be invested in the euro , China has vested interests in
seeing Europe avoid further market volatility.
Europe is also China's biggest trading partner, and the
region's crisis has already taken a toll on Chinese exports,
which grew at their slowest pace in seven months in September.
Wen's latest comments sounded a bit more urgent than other
recent remarks from Beijing, which has repeatedly voiced
confidence that Europe can overcome its problems.
"I notice that EU leaders have shown strong political will,"
Wen said.
"I hope that EU leaders could turn their political will into
concrete and effective action to safeguard the stability of the
euro and European markets to boost market confidence."
During the phone call, Rompuy also told Wen that European
officials had to postpone an annual summit with China to allow
European leaders to attend a crisis meeting about the bloc's
debt problems.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Writing by Koh Gui
Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)