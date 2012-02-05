BEIJING Feb 5 China has a stake in helping the euro zone countries get through their debt crisis, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Sunday, pointing to Europe's importance as an export market and as a source of technology.

Wen urged sceptical Chinese citizens to understand that supporting Europe was in their own benefit, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"Now Europe is facing a debt crisis and we must consider relations with Europe strategically to protect our national interests," Wen said while visiting the export-dependent southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Tuesday, said Xinhua.

"On the one hand, our biggest export market is Europe," said Wen. "On the other hand, Europe is our biggest source for importing technology. From this perspective, helping to stabilise European markets in fact amounts to helping ourselves. We must make all quarters of society understand this point." (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Nick Macfie)