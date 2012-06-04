BEIJING, June 4 China's central bank chief said
the country will continue to invest in euro zone government debt
and other assets and urged the single-currency bloc to step up
reforms to stem its debt crisis.
Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published on Monday with
Chinese Business News that China will continue to buy euro zone
government bonds, support International Monetary Fund (IMF)
engagement and invest in infrastructure and privatisation
programmes.
"Certainty, the pre-condition is that we can see reforms in
theses countries and such investment can be recovered," Zhou
said.
But Zhou said the central bank had no intention to rapidly
increase the country's foreign exchange reserves -- already the
world's largest at $3.3 trillion.
