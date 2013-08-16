SHANGHAI Aug 16 Trading in domestic A shares in
major brokerage China Everbright Securities, was
suspended in the afternoon, the company announce, following a
dramatic spike in domestic stock indexes Friday morning.
Widespread rumours circulated in China's stock market this
morning that erroneous trading orders from Chinese brokerages to
buy index heavyweights had caused the Shanghai Composite Index
to briefly jump as much as 5.6 percent, led by major
financial stocks, before falling back.
The startling rise in the market caused public speculation
as to the cause. In addition to rumours about brokerage trades,
some argued that the government is instigating a wider stock
market rally, or that it was an technical move against short
positions led by Chinese banks. The Shanghai Stock Exchange has
said it is investigating the incident but denied it was the
result of a computer error at the exchange.
