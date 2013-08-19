Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SHANGHAI Aug 19 China Everbright Securities has been restricted from building fresh stock index futures positions, according to an announcement published by the China Financial Futures Exchange late on Sunday, after a glitch in the brokerage's computer systems caused a spike of more than 5 percent in domestic stock indexes last week.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Sunday that it would launch a formal investigation into Everbright as the brokerage apologised for the system glitch.
In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange early on Monday, Everbright Securities said it had applied for an extension of a trading halt in its yuan-denominated A-shares on Monday. Shares were suspended no on Friday afternoon on the discovery of the error. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Pete Sweeney)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.