SHANGHAI Aug 19 China Everbright Securities said it will not sell shares purchased as a result of an internal trading error on Friday that helped push the Shanghai Composite Index up over 5 percent on Friday, until further notice.

In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday, the brokerage said the company will make an announcement once it decides on how to handle the shares.

In separate filing to the stock exchange earlier on Monday, Everbright said it had applied for an extension of a trading halt in its yuan-denominated A-shares. Shares were suspended no on Friday afternoon on the discovery of the error. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)