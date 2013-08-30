SHANGHAI Aug 30 Trading in shares of China Everbright Securities was suspended on Friday pending an announcement, the Shanghai Stock Exchanges said on its website.

Everbright Securities official declined to comment, saying that the company would make an announcement later.

Everbright Securities has been in focus since a flurry of trades executed by the brokerage set off a massive but short-lived intraday spike on China's main stock index on Aug. 16.

The spike was attributed to an error in the company's trading software and prompted an investigation by authorities.

The company announced on Aug. 22 that it would replace its current president. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)