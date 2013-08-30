BRIEF-East Money Information's 2016 net profit falls 61.4 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit down 61.4 percent y/y at 713.8 million yuan ($103.58 million)
SHANGHAI Aug 30 Trading in shares of China Everbright Securities was suspended on Friday pending an announcement, the Shanghai Stock Exchanges said on its website.
Everbright Securities official declined to comment, saying that the company would make an announcement later.
Everbright Securities has been in focus since a flurry of trades executed by the brokerage set off a massive but short-lived intraday spike on China's main stock index on Aug. 16.
The spike was attributed to an error in the company's trading software and prompted an investigation by authorities.
The company announced on Aug. 22 that it would replace its current president. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal