BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says Q4 NPAT S$739 million versus S$788 million
* Recommend payment of a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents (2015: final dividend of 35 cents) per ordinary share
SHANGHAI Aug 1 China's Everbright Securities plans to raise around 7 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) via a private placement to replenish its working capital and expand its business, the firm said in a statement filed to the exchange late on Tuesday.
The broker said it plans to issue 600 million new Shanghai-listed shares at a minimum of 11.74 yuan per piece -- a 12.7 percent discount compared to its closing price of 13.45 yuan on Tuesday.
Its second-largest shareholder, China Everbright Limited, plans to buy 20 million shares, it added.
The plan is subject to regulatory approval, the broker said. ($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* CapitaLand strengthens foothold in Greater Tokyo with acquisition of three office buildings and a mall for s$620.1 million
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Oil traders for the last two weeks have shrugged off reports that U.S. stockpiles are brimming at their largest levels ever recorded, as the market continues to bet that crude prices will climb higher.