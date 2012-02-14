BEIJING Feb 14 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd is aiming for a Hong Kong listing this year to help boost its capital base, its chairman said in remarks published on Tuesday.

"We will make careful preparations and actively look for an appropriate window of opportunity to push forward an H-share listing," Tang Shuangning told the official Financial News in an interview.

The stock listing in Hong Kong will be part of the mid-sized lender's efforts to boost its capital base, Tang said.

Tang, a former banking regulator, also warned that large Chinese banks face potential risks if economic growth slows.

Chinese banks will have difficulties with loan growth this year due to weaker demand and will face hurdles raising capital, he said.

Everbright Bank revived its plan to list in Hong Kong late last year and submitted an application to the stock exchange with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), according to state media.

Everbright delayed its roadshow for the proposed $6 billion offering in June after markets weakened. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sugita Katyal)