UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI Aug 16 Major brokerage Everbright Securities Co Ltd said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that its trading system encountered problems Friday morning, following a dramatic 5 percent spike in domestic stock indexes that many suspected was the byproduct of a trading error.
Trading in the Chinese company's shares was suspended in the afternoon, according to a statement on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
"This morning, Everbright Securities strategic investment department's proprietary trading bureau had a problem when using its own arbitrage system," the statement said, adding that the company is investigating the issue.
The 21st Century Business Herald, a major Chinese business newspaper, reported in the afternoon that Everbright was applying to cancel all its morning trades.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts