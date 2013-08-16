SHANGHAI Aug 16 Major brokerage Everbright Securities Co Ltd said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that its trading system encountered problems Friday morning, following a dramatic 5 percent spike in domestic stock indexes that many suspected was the byproduct of a trading error.

Trading in the Chinese company's shares was suspended in the afternoon, according to a statement on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

"This morning, Everbright Securities strategic investment department's proprietary trading bureau had a problem when using its own arbitrage system," the statement said, adding that the company is investigating the issue.

The 21st Century Business Herald, a major Chinese business newspaper, reported in the afternoon that Everbright was applying to cancel all its morning trades.

