(Recasts to lead with debt reduction, adds executive comments)

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG Aug 31 Highly leveraged Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate plans to step up efforts to cut debt in the second half of 2015, using proceeds from bond issuance to help repay a fifth of structured loans - worth about $1.6 billion - not formally classified as debt in its balance sheet.

The most indebted of China's major developers outlined the plans to slash the loans, known as perpetual securities, on Monday as it reported its first-half core profit, excluding valuation gains or losses, jumped 57 percent to 10.2 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) on record sales. Evergrande said it expects more modest second-half growth in overall property prices.

Speaking on the sidelines of an earnings news conference, Chief Financial Officer Tse Wai Wah told Reuters Evergrande, China's second-largest property developer by sales, will repay over 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) of perpetual securities by the end of the year.

The move may ease analysts' concerns over Guangzhou-based Evergrande's leverage. While the firm has a medium-term goal of 70 percent for its net gearing ratio, on Monday it said the measure stood at 85.8 percent at the end of the first half, down just 1 basis point from the end of 2014.

Evergrande's perpetual securities stood at 52.4 billion yuan at the end of the half, just 0.9 percent below their level at the end of 2014.

That stands in contrast with an industry trend where property developers have cut down significantly on perpetual securities as China made cheaper funding methods like corporate bond issuance more readily available. Evergrande raised a total of 20 billion yuan in bond issuance in June and July.

The perpetual securities accounting treatment is legal and not uncommon, but effectively obscures the total amount of debt a company actually holds. Excessive leverage is not a problem as long as the developer manages debt payments and credit markets remain liquid, but analysts say the margin for error is small should markets lose momentum or liquidity issues arise.

Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan told the earnings conference a high debt level is inevitable as the firm needs to buy more land in order to keep the company's high growth.

"Investors hope we would buy less land or not buy at all, then we could lower our debt ratio. But in the real estate industry where capital is intensive, if our land bank is small then our growth will slow down every year." ($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)