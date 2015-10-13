UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 13 The number of excavators sold in China fell by 30 percent in September year-on-year, according to a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday.
China's Sany and U.S. heavyweight Caterpillar were the biggest players in the Chinese excavator market during the month. Volumes at Sany fell 23 percent while Caterpillar saw a 31 percent drop.
Volumes at Sweden's Volvo fell 34 percent in the month, while unit sales at its majority-owned unit Shandong Lingong (SDLG) were down 43 percent.
Volvo's sales volumes of excavators in China have dropped 60 percent so far this year, while SDLG is down 33 percent.
Excavator sales in China have declined for several years. In 2014 they fell by 20 percent on the back of a slowdown in construction. In 2015, excavator sales have dropped 40 percent.
Volvo cut its forecast for the Chinese construction equipment market in connection with its second-quarter earnings report in July, expecting a drop of 35-45 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources