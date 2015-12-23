(Adds details)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Dec 23 China will establish a
strategic emerging industries board on the Shanghai Stock
Exchange and make changes to all layers of capital markets to
give companies easier access to funding, the State Council said
on Wednesday.
The new board will set higher thresholds for listing
candidates than Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style ChiNext in
terms of financial conditions and market capitalisation, the
Shanghai Stock Exchange said earlier this year.
The State Council will increase the number of companies
listed on the "New Third Board", the country's most active
over-the-counter equity exchange, and explore a pilot programme
that will allow companies listed on the New Third Board to
transfer to ChiNext, the cabinet said in an online statement
after its weekly meeting.
As part of efforts to speed up financial reforms, the
cabinet said it would gradually allow qualified financial
institutions to apply for securities licences as long as risks
generated from such operations are sufficiently isolated, and
would explore the mixed operation of securities, fund and
futures companies.
The cabinet also said it would expand the China Insurance
Security Fund's investment in the capital market, and enhance
the investment and financing capability of trust companies and
bank wealth management funds.
Laws and regulations related to start-up firms with "special
ownership structure" will be improved, the cabinet said, in a
bid to promote domestic listing.
Many Chinese companies, including technology start-ups and
Internet giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
Baidu Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd, have
adopted the so-called variable interest entity (VIE) structure.
As foreign ownership in China's Internet sector is blocked
and start-ups have difficulty meeting profitability requirements
to list onshore, the VIE structure was developed to satisfy the
ownership requirements of overseas security regulators without
breaking Chinese law.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Samuel Shen and Kevin Yao; editing by
Jason Neely)