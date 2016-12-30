SHANGHAI Dec 30 A Chinese-led consortium has
purchased a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the
Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Friday.
The consortium is made up of the China Financial Futures
Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Pak
China Investment Company Ltd and Habib Bank Ltd, according to
the online statement.
The three Chinese exchanges will have 30 percent of the
Pakistan exchange. And the investment will help promote economic
and financial cooperation between the two countries, it added.
