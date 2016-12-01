BEIJING Dec 1 Shenzhen shares purchases made via the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connect stock trading link set to go live this month will be indefinitely exempted from Chinese capital gains tax, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The announcement brings the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connect scheme, due to launch on December 5, inline with the tax treatment for the Hong Kong-Shanghai link launched two years ago, and removes a key barrier for foreign investors looking to use the link. (Reporting by Michelle Price and Beijing Monitoring Desk)