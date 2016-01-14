UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Refile to fix byline, no change in text)
BEIJING Jan 14 China's Export-Import Bank said it had more than 520 billion yuan ($78.93 billion) in outstanding loans to countries involved in the "One Belt, One Road" megaproject at the end of 2015.
The loans cover over 1,000 projects in 49 countries, the bank said in a news release on Thursday.
The government's initiative seeks to create a modern Silk Road to boost trade by connecting countries on three continents from China to Europe. ($1 = 6.5880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
