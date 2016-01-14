(Refile to fix byline, no change in text)

BEIJING Jan 14 China's Export-Import Bank said it had more than 520 billion yuan ($78.93 billion) in outstanding loans to countries involved in the "One Belt, One Road" megaproject at the end of 2015.

The loans cover over 1,000 projects in 49 countries, the bank said in a news release on Thursday.

The government's initiative seeks to create a modern Silk Road to boost trade by connecting countries on three continents from China to Europe. ($1 = 6.5880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)