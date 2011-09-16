DALIAN, Sept 16 The Export-Import Bank of China is in talks to establish a $1 billion to $1.5 billion fund to invest in infrastructure projects in South America, according to a senior bank executive.

The bank is holding discussions with the Inter-American Development Bank to set up the fund, bank Vice President Liu Liange told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

"We originally planned to launch at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, but we're still discussing, so we don't have precise timing," Liu said.

Asked about the impact of declining international markets, Liu said Ex-Im Bank's loans would probably be affected and that the bank was taking measures to control the pace of its U.S. dollar loans. Even so, he said, the scale of dollar loans would not decline.

China's ExIm Bank is a policy bank that extends credit in line with government development projects. (Reporting by Zhong Hua, writing by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills)