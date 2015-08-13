* Coal prices near decade low
* Yuan expected to weaken further
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Aug 13 China's devaluation of the yuan
may hit already oversupplied world commodity markets, as the
surprise move increases the chances that the world's biggest
coal importer will become a net exporter.
That would not help global coal prices, already at their
lowest for almost a decade.
It would not be the first time such a reversal has occurred.
China was one of the world's largest thermal coal exporters
until around 2004 when rocketing demand at home helped drive the
need for imports.
China had been forecast to continue as a coal importer as
the currencies of other major producers had been expected to
weaken against the US dollar, while the yuan had been expected
to remain firm, making Chinese exports less competitive.
But faced with a run of weak economic data, China pushed
down the value of the yuan this week, drawing accusations that
it was unfairly supporting its exporters. The central bank says
there is no basis for the yuan to fall further, but markets
expect that could happen.
"A week ago people would have said there was a slim chance
China would become a net exporter... now people are
reconsidering that and they think it could potentially happen on
a five year view," said Stefan Ljubisavljevic, analyst at
Macquarie Bank.
"If you saw more protectionism of the domestic industry and
devaluation continued, it could happen even sooner that China
exports."
Chinese coal imports have already fallen sharply in 2015,
due to the government's concerns over the environmental impact
of coal power generation and its desire to help financially
distressed domestic coal producers.
China's coal industry, which meets around 65 percent of the
country's primary energy demand and employs nearly 6 million
people, has been hit by a slowdown in sectors such as power
generation, cement and steel, as well as a campaign to cut smog.
MAIN AIM
"Their main aim is to get the domestic coal industry on
surer footing in the first instance, but if they manage to go
some way towards doing that and exports are viable following
currency devaluation, then it (exports) certainly looks much
more likely than it did a week ago," Ljubisavljevic said.
Potential export markets could include major coal buyers
Japan, India and South Korea.
This week's devaluation alone, however, is not expected to
suddenly unleash a barrage of exports.
Tang Jiabin of Everbright Securities said "the depreciation
has little impact on coal exports, which are negligible compared
to imports" but by making imported coal a little more expensive
it could ease pressure on domestic producers to cut prices.
Wang Fei, an industry analyst with China's Huaan Futures,
said, "From the point of view of prices, domestic coal could
rise a little as a result of the depreciation, so on the whole,
it will be beneficial. The impact will be a gradual process."
China's central bank, which had described the devaluation as
a one-off step to make the yuan more responsive to
market forces, sought to reassure financial markets that it was
not embarking on a steady depreciation.
"The real question is whether it's a one-off adjustment and
the currency goes back to being stable around here," said a
trader.
However, a Reuters poll showed the yuan is expected to
weaken by about one percent in the coming year after the central
bank's move.
"It's bearish for the international market because it makes
Chinese domestic coal cheaper than everything else and reduces
their ability to pay in US dollar terms," a second trader said.
Benchmark European API2 coal futures fell to
their lowest level in nearly a decade on Thursday, dipping to
$53.90 per tonne.
Traders noted however that while the currency move made
potential Chinese coal exports more competitive, the government
would also need to reduce taxes by either removing VAT or
introducing a rebate for coal exports.
"If they change the VAT policy then all bets are off," the
trader added.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by
Giles Elgood)