* Manufacturers see orders up on average 3.1 pct in 2015
-poll
* Expect production costs to rise 6.5 pct in 2015
* 43 pct see export rebound within 6 months, 57 pct longer
* China's March exports fell 15 pct, Q1 GDP growth slowing
By James Pomfret
GUANGZHOU, China, April 16 More than half of
China's exporters expect a trade slowdown to last at least six
months as production costs climb and European demand weakens,
according to a Reuters survey at the country's biggest trade
fair.
On the opening day of the biannual Canton Fair in the Pearl
River Delta, the workshop of the world, the cavernous halls were
filled with international buyers, but many, especially Europeans
hit by a weaker euro, appeared to be ordering fewer goods and
haggling hard with manufacturers.
The fair is taking place just after economic data showed
China's exports unexpectedly fell 15 percent in March and its
economy grew at its slowest pace in six years in the first
quarter.
A Reuters survey of 90 mostly small to medium-sized
manufacturers of goods from consumer electronics to heavy
machinery and car parts showed many at the fair are expecting
tough times.
On average respondents expected their orders to rise just
3.1 percent in 2015, while production costs, mostly labour and
materials, would climb 6.5 percent.
While 43 percent of those polled said they expected an
export rebound within six months, 24 percent said the downturn
would continue for at least six months, and a further 33 percent
put the timeframe at more than a year.
The fair has long been a barometer for the economy of China,
which has been the world's biggest exporter since 2009, but the
country's dominance is under threat as the currency strengthens,
labour costs soar and authorities shift from an excessive
reliance on exports.
Many respondents reported a continued tightness in the
labour market as skilled young workers become harder to find and
the economy rebalances towards consumption and services.
HARD BARGAIN
Some European buyers, hit by a sharp depreciation in the
euro against the dollar and China's yuan, were
pushing for discounts, despite exporters looking to raise prices
an average of 4.6 percent this year, the poll showed.
"There are still buyers," said Zhu Xiangkui, a manager at a
stall selling batteries, as he shook his head. "(But) most of
them have the mentality of bargaining when they arrive."
Juan Banovio, a veteran buyer from Spain with a retail
business in Madrid, said some Chinese manufacturers had agreed
to slash prices by 8-10 percent as price competition intensifies
and buyers become more discerning.
"They understand the pressure we face in Europe ... and
they're trying to help, but not much. Most European buyers are
ordering less," said Banovia at a stall selling brightly
coloured vacuum cleaners.
Since the 2008/09 financial crisis, China's exporters have
struggled with a strengthening currency and rising labour costs,
with global supply chains shifting increasingly inland or to
cheaper hubs such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.
While many factories said the impact of yuan appreciation
was not as significant over the past 12 months compared with
previous years, the poll found that on average manufacturers
said they would be in the red if the yuan hit 5.6 to the
greenback, compared with about 6.2 now.
"Right now the exchange rate (the yuan) is stable, and
that's good," said George Chen, a factory manager with Qiyun
Audio that manufactures amplifiers. "But if it goes below 6 (to
the dollar) that would mean all factories would have nowhere to
go, or at least 80 percent of factories couldn't survive."
Recent currency fluctuations, however, have offset some
costs for Chinese factories, making some imports cheaper,
including raw materials and precision parts from Europe or
Japan.
Some 40 percent said they were pessimistic about their
factory's prospects, while 59 percent were neutral.
"We all have a kind of pessimism," said Lu Jie, a
vice-general manager of YSD, a metal-forming machinery factory
in the lower-cost area of Hubei in central China.
"We have orders, but the environment is still so tough."
($1 = 6.1960 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Will Waterman)