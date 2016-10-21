BEIJING Oct 21 China imported 500,000 tonnes of sugar last month, down 24 percent from last year, customs data showed on Friday, as the biggest rally in years in global prices continued to curb the world's top buyer's appetite for sweetener.

The data is unlikely to reflect the impact of a government probe into imports which was announced last month, but that investigation as well as Beijing's plans to sell off some of its state reserves could dampen buying in the coming months. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)