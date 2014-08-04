HONG KONG Aug 4 A senior official in charge of China's work safety administration called the events leading up to a deadly blast at an auto parts factory a "very serious dereliction of duty," the official Xinhua news service reported on Monday.

The blast at the Kunshan Zhongrong Metal Products Co Ltd factory in the city of Kunshan on Saturday killed 75 people and injured 185, according to Xinhua. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)