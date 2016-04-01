BEIJING, April 1 Chinese authorities said they have now determined that illegal activity took place at the controversial Fanya Metals Exchange, which ceased operations last year amid accusations by investors that it was running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

The public security bureau in Kunming in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, where the exchange is based, said investigators had now determined the basic facts in the case, which involved the illegal use of savings held by members of the public.

"Now, the public security organs are deepening the investigation into the Fanya Metals Exchange, related companies and authorised service organisations, and will comprehensively strengthen work aimed at recovering losses," the bureau said in a statement late on Thursday.

It called on investors to cooperate with the investigation and report full and accurate information to authorities.

Dozens of investigators took over the Fanya exchange building late last year, following months of protests by investors outside government buildings in Kunming, Shanghai and Beijing.

Kunming police arrested the head of the exchange, Shan Jiuliang, earlier this year, along with 15 other suspects, the official Yunnan government news website reported on Feb. 5.

The Fanya Metals Exchange, launched in 2011, advertised itself as a state-supported organisation aimed at boosting the prices of strategic metals mined in China.

It attracted funds of more than 40 billion yuan ($6.19 billion) from investors across the country, promising 13.68 percent returns and the flexibility to deposit and withdraw money at will. But it began restricting withdrawals last April, blaming "liquidity problems".

Investors said that regulatory failures allowed the Fanya exchange to operate without a proper license and without proper regulatory supervision, but local officials insisted last month that they had done their job well.

"We can see some positive signals because after a year they have finally determined that crimes have taken place at Fanya," said an investor based in Shanghai.

"But while there will be a solution to Fanya, we still seriously doubt whether it will be a fair one (for investors)." ($1 = 6.4645 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)