By Astrid Wendlandt
| PARIS, March 22
around the fringes of western Europe are becoming new centres of
fashion clothing manufacture as China moves up the industrial
value chain and brands discover adaptable suppliers closer to
home.
Sourcing from China is getting more expensive, but it is
still cheap, so a decision to go for Made in Morocco or Made in
Moldova instead is not all about price.
This is an industry where fickle consumer behaviour is the
main driver of demand. Players have to be nimble to survive
against heavyweights like Inditex's Zara, which can
have a catwalk dress look-alike in its stores within weeks, and
which already counts 60 percent of its offering as "close or
nearby production" - Europe and nearby places.
"Of course it is more expensive for us to make things in
Turkey and Tunisia than in China, but it is not that much more
expensive considering how much salaries (in China) have
increased, and it is much more convenient for us because it is
closer, so we have more control over quality," La Perla designer
Giovanni Bianchi told Reuters.
The maker of fine lace underwear moved production of its
mass-market Studio La Perla label to Turkey and Tunisia from
China late last year, and has also moved sourcing of its
nightwear from China to Portugal.
It estimates that for every 10 euros it spends in China on
labour, for the same work, it pays 15-16 euros in Tunisia or
Turkey - so China remains cheapest by its calculations.
But that is changing.
China's national wage index has been rising on average by 15
percent every year in the past five years. Institut Francais de
la Mode, France's fashion trade group, estimates monthly pay in
China's coastal areas soared to 400 euros in 2011 from 240 in
2005. That compares with current pay rates of 160 euros in
Tunisia, 152 euros in Morocco, and 200 euros in Moldova.
And tougher manufacturing terms demanded by Chinese
factories have also given fashion companies second thoughts
about working with them.
French Fashion houses Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and
Barbara Bui, and ready-to-wear group Etam,
have also recently moved part of their production closer to
home.
They say Chinese manufacturers put increasing pressure on
them to place orders bigger than they want to commit to, risking
unsold stock and resulting discounts that could harm brand
image.
"The price/quality ratio we got in China was no longer what
we wanted," said Celine Lopes, who oversees production at
Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and recently moved production to
Hungary.
Barbara Bui moved output to Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and
Turkey in 2010. "The distance and language barrier in China made
it difficult for us to always control quality," said Deputy
Chief Executive Jean-Michel Lagarde.
"We can more easily impose our way of doing things when we
work with manufacturers in southern and eastern Europe."
Etam has 20,000 employees in China, but last month it
announce a move for some of its production to Tunisia, Morocco,
Portugal, Greece and Turkey.
"This is to increase our reactivity and gets things to
market faster," said managing director Laurent Milchior.
PICK AND CHOOSE
Anne-Laure Linget, a spokeswoman for France's trade body
that represents French lingerie and knitwear, said Chinese
manufacturers have become tougher on payment, schedules and
volumes since the closure of plants in the downturn of 2008/2009
gave those that remained a stronger bargaining hand and allowed
them to pick and choose their customers.
"Chinese companies prefer (lingerie) orders coming from the
U.S. because they are less complicated than European ones as
U.S. brands use more basic designs and need bigger volumes than
European brands," Linget said. "So Chinese manufacturers have
become less keen to work with Europeans and have tightened their
terms."
She said some brands also found that manufacturers in
Eastern Europe, Tunisia and Turkey expressed more interest in
taking part in the elaboration of the manufacturing process than
their Chinese counterparts.
The shift is also to some extent a byproduct of a deliberate
and centralised Chinese government policy. Asia's No. 1 economy
wants to keep moving up the value chain into manufacturing that
require skills and technologies.
"In the latest 5-year plan, Beijing aims to retain only
those high value-added manufacturing industries and that brings
up cost as a whole," said Paul Tang, chief economist at Bank of
East Asia.
Asia remains the European branded fashion industry's
manufacturing powerhouse, representing 75 percent of sourcing in
2012, according to a study by the Institut Francais de la Mode.
And between January and September last year, the value of
orders from China rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 23
billion euros, the study said, still dwarfing even the bigger
players among the new breed closer to home, such as Morocco,
where orders grew 10 percent to 1.7 billion euros.
But the study noted that French fashion and lingerie brands
had developed a strong interest in working with Bulgarian
manufacturers, and that more than a quarter of all French
lingerie is now made in Tunisia and Morocco.
It also highlighted Ukraine as a hotspot, with big brands
including Hugo Boss, Quiksilver and FCUK
while in Romania, they included Harrod's, Zara and C&A.
In Belarus, big clients were Calvin Klein, DKNY and Next
while in Moldova they were Dolce & Gabbana, Guess and Armani and
Cavalli.
NEXT STOP DETROIT?
Crouched over their sewing machines in a brightly-lit
factory in eastern Tunisia sit dozens of women in blue uniforms,
carefully stitching bras and lingerie that might have been made
by workers in China but for this trend.
The factory, in a industrial zone near the city of Sfax,
employs 700 workers and makes lingerie and swimwear for La Perla
and other brands.
At other tables, factory workers check finished bras
in white and cream lace for defects before sorting them into
yellow and grey crates for packaging. The clatter of sewing
machines bounces off the white walls.
Manager Michel Demurs worries about the cost of raw material
and the impact of last year's Arab Spring, which he says has
discouraged some clients, but if the trend he is part of
continues, these may prove to be minor concerns, and it may not
just be clothing manufacture coming his way.
Stanley Lau, deputy chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong
Industries, which represents around 3000 industrialists running
factories in China, estimates that production costs in China
have gone up 20-30 percent over the past two years.
He says the country remains very strong in basic
manufacturing with formidable supply chains and industrial
clusters in regions like the Pearl River Delta, but competition
is warming up.
"Foreign investors are already not treating China as the
only choice, they make other considerations. In the past they
would only think about China as a place to set up a factory, but
now there are four or five choices for them ...They will
consider other factors like proximity to market, labour, the
supply chain, in making such decisions."
So how far west might the factories move?
"We've seen some enterprises set up factories in Detroit,"
says Lau. "You can see that this has become a trend."
