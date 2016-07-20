HONG KONG, July 20 China Film Co Ltd, the country's biggest film distributor, said on Wednesday it aimed to raise 4.09 billion yuan ($612 million) in an initial public offering, in what would be the largest in the nation's cinema business.

The China unit of state-owned China Film Group Corp plans to issue up to 467 million shares in Shanghai, representing 25.01 percent of its issued share capital, according to its prospectus filed with the Shanghai bourse.

Proceeds will be used to develop its digital cinema business, replenish working capital and repay loans. China Securities is the sponsor of the issue.

The company will set the issue price on July 26, while the trading debut is set to be in early August.

China Film said it had distributed 790 local movies and 223 imported movies in the past three years, accounting for 58.27 percent of the market. It controls three cinema lines in the mainland, and invests in four others. ($1 = 6.6850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill)