BEIJING Feb 1 The French director of the film
Wolf Totem said on Sunday he had complete freedom from Chinese
censors in his adaptation of the Chinese novel, which touches on
divisive themes including the degradation of grasslands in the
Inner Mongolia region.
In China, all broadcast media and films are pre-screened for
approval and anything deemed politically sensitive is banned.
After Wolf Totem, written by Lu Jiamin under the pseudonym
Jiang Rong, was published, some foreign critics pointed out
elements that seemed to have escaped the country's censors.
An environmental cautionary tale that pits a pack of wolves
against an influx of settlers to the grasslands during the late
1960's Cultural Revolution, the 2004 bestselling novel also
includes critiques of Chinese culture and governance, and
favourable allusions to democracy.
Director Jean-Jacques Annaud said while he understood he
"may have been an exception", Chinese censors made no
modifications to his screenplay.
"What I can say is that I had carte blanche at every level
until this day. The movie you see is the same movie I cut,"
Annaud told Reuters in an interview in Beijing ahead of the
film's release in China later this month.
The book won the first Man Asian Literary Prize in 2007. The
author, Lu, a retired professor, has since affirmed he had been
jailed for his involvement in the 1989 democracy protests around
Tiananmen Square.
Chinese officials hope to expand the global imprint of the
country's culture and arts and government pronouncements and
state media often discuss plans for "cultural reform" to this
end.
"Definitely, in order to achieve soft power, there will be a
need to allow artistic freedom," Annaud said of the development
of China's film industry under state censors, adding that he was
"not here to give a lesson to anyone".
LANDS, RIGHTS AND TRADITIONS
Much like the book, Annaud's approximately $40 million
movie, backed by the state-run China Film Group, deals with
conservation themes head on, though it largely avoids the book's
more subtle political issues.
Annaud said that conservation had been one of his "constant
preoccupations" as a director.
"If we want to save our little planet, we cannot do it
without America and without China," Annaud said.
Annaud had crossed the Chinese government with his 1997
film, Seven Years in Tibet. That movie depicts a young Dalai
Lama, who China says is a separatist seeking autonomy for the
Himalayan region.
Wolf Totem is set to hit theatres at a time when many ethnic
Mongolians say their grazing lands have been ruined by mining
and desertification and that the government has tried to
resettle them in permanent houses.
Minority ethnic Mongolians, who make up 20 percent of Inner
Mongolia's 24 million people, are demanding better protection of
their lands, rights and traditions.
The region, which has the country's largest coal reserves,
was rocked by protests in 2011 after an ethnic Mongol herder was
killed by a truck after taking part in protests against
pollution.
In January, another herder hanged himself outside a
government building in protest at the authorities' illegal
occupation of his grazing land.
