BEIJING, June 13 China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a
total of $1.67 billion in foreign equity investment in the first quarter of 2013, according to
data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $2.41 billion in net outbound equity
investment over the same period, SAFE said on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.
SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly basis
from 2012.
Following is a table of net FDI flows in China's financial sector (in $bln):
--2013 net FDI flows-- -----2012 Net FDI flows*----- Outstanding figures~
(Q1) (Q4) (Q3) (Q2) (Q1) (End-2012) (End-2011)
Inbound investment 1.67 1.14 1.53 1.79 0.62 81.15 68.43
Outbound investment 2.41 4.32 0.90 0.38 1.55 77.79 70.44^
The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10 percent or
more of voting rights in a financial firm.
~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits.
^ SAFE revised up the 2011 outstanding outbound investment figure.
