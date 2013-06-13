BEIJING, June 13 China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a total of $1.67 billion in foreign equity investment in the first quarter of 2013, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $2.41 billion in net outbound equity investment over the same period, SAFE said on its website, www.safe.gov.cn. SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012. Following is a table of net FDI flows in China's financial sector (in $bln): --2013 net FDI flows-- -----2012 Net FDI flows*----- Outstanding figures~ (Q1) (Q4) (Q3) (Q2) (Q1) (End-2012) (End-2011) Inbound investment 1.67 1.14 1.53 1.79 0.62 81.15 68.43 Outbound investment 2.41 4.32 0.90 0.38 1.55 77.79 70.44^ The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10 percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm. ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits. ^ SAFE revised up the 2011 outstanding outbound investment figure. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing)