BEIJING, Aug 30 China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a total of $1.79 billion in foreign equity investment in the second quarter of 2012, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $375 million in net outbound equity investments over the same period, SAFE said on its website www.safe.gov.cn. SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012. Story on China 2012 outbound investment: (in billion dollars) Net FDI flows* Outstanding figures~ (Q2) (Q1) (End-2011) Inbound investment 1.79 0.62 68.43 outbound investment 0.38 1.55 52.66 * The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10 percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm. ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)