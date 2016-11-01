BEIJING Nov 1 Ten financial institutions conducted 15 credit default swap (CDS) transactions on Oct. 31, the first such transactions in China's interbank market, a Chinese bond supervisory body said on Tuesday.

Those 15 transactions totalled 300 million yuan ($44.28 million) in nominal principal, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said in a statement on its website.

The 10 financial institutions include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China , China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications . ($1 = 6.7754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)