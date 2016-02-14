BEIJING Feb 14 China's Ministry of Public
Security has launched a website to help probe Ezubao, the
country's biggest online peer-to-peer (P2P) lender, which is
accused of defrauding 900,000 investors of more than 50 billion
yuan ($7.61 billion).
The website, opened to the public on Saturday, will help
Chinese police gather information and establish facts about
Ezubao, which "involves a large number of investors dispersed
across the country, with huge amounts of electronic
information," according to its homepage (ecidcwc.mps.gov.cn)
said.
Executives at Ezubao's parent company admitted in comments
carried by official news agency Xinhua early this month that it
was "a complete Ponzi scheme" that used investor funds to
support their lavish lifestyles.
The alleged scam underscores the risks in China's fast
growing and loosely regulated wealth management product
industry, with many products peddled through online financial
investment platforms and privately run exchanges.
More than 400 billion yuan had been raised by more than
3,600 P2P platforms by the end of November, according to the
China Banking Regulatory Commission. More than 1,000 of those
firms were problematic, it said.
($1 = 6.5710 Chinese yuan)
