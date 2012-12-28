BEIJING Dec 28 A rural credit cooperative in eastern China's Jiangsu province has resumed payments to depositors it suspended in October following massive withdrawals by panicked savers worried about liquidity strains, a Chinese newspaper reported on Friday.

Chenyang Rural Mutual Credit Cooperative, in Sheyang county in coastal Jiangsu province, ran into cash flow problems after hundreds of depositors demanded their cash back, the 21st Century Business Herald reported.

Sheyang county government had urged the rural credit cooperative to dispose 25 million yuan ($4.01 million) worth of its assets to make up for the payment.

So far, the credit firm has paid out 15 million yuan of its total 40 million yuan deposits. But it said it would only pay for the matured deposits, according to the newspaper. For example, savers who opened a three-month time deposit account in September or a six-month time deposit in June can get their money back now.

Concerns are running high among analysts that structured savings products, particularly wealth management products which effectively gather deposits for lending outside formal banking channels at higher rates of interest, are raising risks in the financial sector.

Evidence that payments are being made and solutions are being found to dealing with difficulties may ease some fears of a coming systemic shock.

The trigger of October's concerns was the closure of a credit guarantee company that got involved in illegal fund raising, the newspaper said.

China's Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces are among China's most vibrant business hubs. There is active private-sector investment, which boosts the local private lending market.

Chenyang credit firm is not the only one having been affected in Jiangsu province. There are at least another four rural cooperatives also facing payment pressure, according to the newspaper.

The local authorities have urged credit cooperatives not to extend new loans and to instead use repayments on existing lending to pay depositors, the newspaper said. ($1 = 6.2360 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)