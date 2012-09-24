BEIJING, Sept 24 China's total insurance premiums rose 6.5 percent in the first eight months of the year to 1.07 trillion yuan ($169.70 billion)from a year ago, the official Financial News reported on Monday, citing the industry regulator.

It marks an acceleration from an increase of 5.9 percent in the first seven months.

Assets in the industry totalled 6.64 trillion yuan at the end of August, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the report.

It also said that the sector's outstanding investments by the end of last month surged 13.1 percent on year to 4.05 trillion yuan, with bank deposits up 28 percent to 2.07 trillion yuan during the same period.

