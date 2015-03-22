(Writes through, adds AIIB's interim chief's comments)
By Matthew Miller and Brenda Goh
BEIJING, March 22 China received critical
support from the International Monetary Forum and Asian
Development Bank on Sunday for its goal of establishing a new
Chinese-led multilateral lender, adding to a growing wave of
endorsements that has worried the United States.
Leaders of the IMF and ADB, speaking at a conference in
Beijing, said they were in talks with or happy to cooperate with
the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a $50 billion
lender to be majority funded by China that is seen by some as a
rival to these established international financial institutions.
The United States, concerned about China's growing
diplomatic clout, has urged countries to think twice about
signing up and questioned whether the AIIB will have sufficient
standards of governance and environmental and social safeguards.
Some 27 countries have already signed up to participate in
the AIIB, China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei told China National
Radio on Saturday. It will provide project loans to developing
countries and is slated to begin operations at the end of 2015.
The United States' key strategic allies in the region,
Australia, Japan and South Korea, are also considering joining
the proposed Beijing-based bank.
Early opposition to the AIIB from Western countries
partially dissolved after Britain said this month it would join,
with France, Germany and Italy swiftly following suit.
Canberra could formally decide to sign up to the AIIB when
the full cabinet meets on Monday, Australian media have said.
At least eight more countries may join the lender by the
March 31 deadline, Jin Liqun, secretary-general of the interim
secretariat that is establishing the AIIB, told a panel at the
conference on Sunday.
The fund will have approval from its shareholders at the
start to double its capitalization to $100 billion, he said.
"China will follow the rules of the international community
and will not bully other members but work together with them and
try to reach consensus in all the decisions we make without
brandishing the majority shareholder status," he said.
BANDWAGON
In an editorial published on the same day, China's official
Xinhua news agency suggested that the United States might be
embarrassed that many of its allies had not heeded its warnings.
"For decision-makers in the United States, they really have
to be reminded that if they do not jump on the bandwagon of
change in time, they will soon be overrun by the bandwagon
itself," it said.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Sunday that
the fund would be "delighted" to cooperate with the AIIB.
China's Lou and ADB President Takehiko Nakao said at the
conference they had held discussions on possible cooperation,
with the Chinese finance minister adding that topics discussed
included safeguard standards.
Lou has previously said AIIB would complement rather than
compete with other institutions such as the ADB, the
Manila-based multilateral lender dominated by Japan and the
United States.
The AIIB's Jin said developing countries in Asia would
receive the bulk of loans for infrastructure projects, which
could be co-provided with commercial banks and pension funds.
Non-Asian countries would also only hold 25 percent of the
AIIB's shareholding, lower than their stakes at the founding of
the ADB, he said.
(Additional Reporting by Dominique Patton and Kevin Yao;
Editing by Paul Tait and Alex Richardson)