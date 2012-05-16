SHANGHAI May 16 Unregulated private lending
rates in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou are near 22
percent, but have fallen 3 points in the last year, official
media reported on Wednesday, an announcement marking the
emergence of private lending from the shadows.
The Wenzhou branch of the central bank announced its first
"monitoring rate" for private lending in the city, a prosperous
centre in Zhejiang province known for vibrant private
entrepreneurship and high-interest, grey-market lending.
The cabinet approved a pilot project in March to legalise
private lending in Wenzhou and allow private investors to buy
into local banks. Analysts say the reform trial could be the
first step towards nation-wide financial reform, including
interest rate liberalization.
The average private lending rate in Wenzhou is 21.58
percent, down 3.02 percentage points year-on-year and 0.8 points
month-on-month, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing
an announcement by the local central bank branch.
The branch has conducted a regular survey of private lending
rates since 2003, Xinhua reported, but Wednesday's announcement
was apparently the first time that the results were publicly
released.
Wenzhou lending rates are considered broadly indicative of
the availability of funding nationwide, especially for private
businesses often shut out of the state-dominated financial
system.
China has rolled out measures in the past year that attempt
to increase access to credit for small, private businesses.
The survey includes data from 140 collection points,
including 30 rural credit agencies, 28 micro-lending companies,
30 credit guarantee companies and 50 pawnbrokers and social
lending agents, Xinhua reported.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ron Popeski)