BEIJING May 18 China has chosen Lishui in coastal Zhejiang province to launch a pilot project for long-awaited financial reforms in the rural economy to help bridge the wealth gap between villages and cities.

The pilot programme, announced by the central bank, comes about two months after Beijing gave the go-ahead for a financial reform trial in Wenzhou to give private capital a bigger role in credit creation.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has published guidelines on its website instructing the city of Lishui to build up "completely functional" financial infrastructure and provide a roadmap for other rural regions to follow in the future.

"Through financial reforms and innovations, our goal is to set up a multi-layer, low-cost, wide-coverage modern rural financial service system in the pilot area," the central bank said in a statement published on Thursday, www.pbc.gov.cn

Lishui, with a population of 2.12 million, is the least developed region in Zhejiang province.

Chinese rural financing services lag far behind urban areas, a factor exacerbating imbalances in China's economy and which the government fears could undermine social stability, as only a tiny fraction of wealth generated by three decades of economic reform has trickled down to rural residents.

The PBOC said that the government would encourage the city to set up more financial institutions, such as village banks, micro-credit firms, rural credit cooperatives and other new entities to improve financial services provision for villagers and agricultural production.

The pilot project will also allow qualified agricultural firms to sell shares on the stock market.

The central bank will also expand the definition of loan collateral in rural areas to improve access to bank credit.

The central bank called on other government departments to improve policy coordination and support the reforms in Lishui.

The reform guidelines envisage a mix of credit, securities, insurance, investment trusts and guarantees being used to increase the proportion of direct financing in rural areas, which would allow borrowers to bypass banks.

Support will be given to qualified agricultural-related firms to issue short-term bills and collective bonds.

The PBOC said differentiated reserve ratios and fiscal measures to improve the efficiency of financial resource allocation would also be part of the pilot programme. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)