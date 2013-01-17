* If bank bears risk, would be "huge blow" to industry - Wu

* Bank says employee sold product without authorisation

* Huaxia may face penalties for lax internal oversight

BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Huaxia Bank Co Ltd should not be liable for losses on a failed wealth management product sold by one of its branches because investors are responsible for their investment decisions, a former central bank official said on Thursday.

Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor and now a member of the National People's Congress, said investors need to know that banks selling wealth products on behalf of others are not on the hook for losses because they are not the ultimate borrowers.

This is the first time a government official has defended Huaxia, which is being investigated by the police after a wealth product it sold on behalf of a Chinese firm failed to pay back investors when it matured in November, Chinese media reported.

"If Huaxia is to step up and bear the risks, it will be a huge blow to the wealth management industry," Wu told a financial forum in Beijing.

China's wealth management sector has soared in recent years as investors have sought inflation-beating returns for their savings. The fast growth has fueled concern that some products may have been spun off from risky investments.

Wu said while sellers of wealth products can better explain their dangers as investors often do not know what they are buying, that does not shift the burden of losses onto them.

Getting the Chinese government or banks, which are majority state-controlled, to bail out investors when investments sour will signal to critics that China has a financial system, but not a properly functioning financial industry.

"China's financial sector cannot develop and an important problem is that investors cannot bear the responsibility that they should be bearing themselves," Wu said.

Huaxia, partly owned by Deutsche Bank AG, said the failed product was sold by an employee without authorization, although the husband of the employee, who was held in police custody, disputed that claim.

The failed product was created by Zhongding Wealth Investment Center, which wanted to raise up to 200 million yuan ($32.2 million) through four wealth products for a pawn business and an Audi sales company among other projects in the central province of Henan.

Zhongding eventually raised 119 million yuan across the four products that offered annual returns of 11-13 percent and all four products were sold by a Huaxia branch in the suburbs of Shanghai, Chinese media said.

A Huaxia banker said last month that Huaxia may face penalties over its failure of internal oversight for allowing the product to be sold, but the bank is adamant it should not pay for the default.

China's bank regulator said the industry doubled in size to 6.7 trillion yuan in September, while Fitch Ratings estimated wealth product sales hit 13 trillion yuan by the end of 2012, or 14 percent of the country's 91.7 trillion yuan deposit pool.

($1 = 6.2165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Matt Driskill)