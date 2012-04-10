Dubai Arabtec reports wider Q4 loss, seeks 1.5bln dirham rights issue
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
BEIJING, April 10 China's central bank will encourage private investors in Wenzhou to invest in its financial sector, Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said when he toured the eastern Chinese city that is a test-bed for the freeing up of the country's capital account.
China wants to roll out a pilot financial reform programme in Wenzhou and allow local investors to buy into its banks, in the hope that the Wenzhou experiment will form a cornerstone in nationwide financial sector reforms.
Zhou said a key part of the pilot reform includes deregulation, greater access by private investors in the banking sector, as well as financial innovation in the real economy.
Zhou encouraged local governments to be "bold" in carrying out necessary reforms.
The eastern province of Zhejiang and Wenzhou are trying to work out details of the reforms.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
* For January attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisition amounted to RMB334 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: