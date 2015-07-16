By Lu Jianxin and Umesh Desai
| SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 16
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 16 The Chinese stock
market rout has highlighted the need for further financial
reforms and moves towards a market-driven economy, even as
Beijing's measures have kept the plunge from turning into a
financial crisis.
Policymakers and regulators face the tough task of luring
back domestic retail investors battered by the market's tumble
as well as foreign investors wary of government intervention.
Investors say reforms, rather than short-term steps such as
curtailing IPOs and limiting share sales, are what will nurse
markets back to health.
"Some of the longer-term structurally beneficial measures
they should take are open up the quota system (QFII), allow
pension funds into the equity markets and streamline margin
financing rules for both brokers and investors," said Binay
Chandgothia, chief investment officer in Hong Kong for Principal
Global Investors.
Efforts by Chinese regulators, ministries and local
governments to support the stock market do not sit well with
foreign investors keen on laissez-faire principles.
"Intervening when the market was still up 80 percent from
year-earlier levels made no sense and probably heightened the
fears," said Nitin Dialdas, chief investment officer at Mandarin
Capital Limited, adding that trading suspensions aggravated
matters.
Even after the spill, the Shanghai Composite index
is twice year-ago level and still up nearly 20 percent this
year.
From China's point of view, it had no choice but to act to
stop the bleeding after indexes dropped 30 percent in three
weeks starting June 12. The market had virtually frozen with
nearly all stocks either staying limit-down or on trading
suspension.
Pledging war against a "systematic financial crisis," the
People's Bank of China injected hundreds of billions of yuan
into brokerages and mutual funds. Major state shareholders were
ordered to buy back shares of their listed arms.
This stabilized stock prices, but the heavy intervention was
a big reminder that China remains a policy-driven market and
Beijing is a long way from reaching its goal of letting the
market play the "decisive" role in allocating resources by 2020.
"The government imposes its will on the market from time to
time," said an executive in a Chinese brokerage in Shanghai, who
declined to be named.
"While it has been talking about letting the market play the
key role in the economy by 2020, it appears to still believe
it's premature to let the market have the final say."
Dialdas agreed, saying what authorities have done "has
resulted in China taking a step backwards in its plans to open
up its financial markets".
SAME-DAY TRADING SYSTEM
One change that market players expect Beijing to make is to
bring back T+0, or the same-day trading system.
In 1995 China imposed the "T+1" system, which stopped
investors selling shares on the same day they bought them. It
was done to curb speculation after the main index tripled in two
months.
However, regulators kept T+1 in place even after it allowed
institutional investors to buy index futures. That trapped
retail investors, who dominate the Chinese stock market, in
losing positions, while institutions could cover bad bets
through futures purchases.
"Looking beyond the recent market-rescuing measures, much
needs to be done to improve market mechanisms," said Zhang
Yanbing, analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.
"The resumption of the T+0 system is particularly expected
as the market crash betrayed unfairness to retail investors."
Among other problems, traders point to loopholes in China's
margin trading regime that allow punters to borrow through
unauthorised margin funding organisations.
The irregularity illustrates the problems with a financial
system in which rules are only loosely followed when the
government wants to expand an equity market to boost corporate
fund-raising.
"Reforms will continue but at a varied or slower pace as the
authorities deem fit," said Kheng-siang Ng, Asia-Pacific head of
fixed income at State Street Global Advisors.
"The country has an ageing demographic and there is growing
need to reform the financial sector, pension, insurance and
health care in order to create an equitable and just society,"
he said.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Umesh Desai; Editing by Nachum
Kaplan and Richard Borsuk)