BRIEF-Cofinimmo FY net profit group share down at 97.4 million euros
* FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll
BEIJING Oct 29 China announced a series of changes to its top economic regulatory posts on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency said, the first big step in a comprehensive leadership reshuffle that will culminate next year.
Shang Fulin, currently the securities regulator, has been named chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), replacing Liu Mingkang.
Ex-China Construction Bank chairman Guo Shuqing will take up the post of chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Ex-Agricultural Bank of China chairman Xiang Junbo will take up the post of chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.
The changes mark the highest-profile personnel swaps to be made as a part of a broad leadership turnover that will run through the next 17 months and see China's President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao hand over power to a younger generation of leaders.
Hu and Wen are due to retire their Communist Party posts at the 18th Congress next fall, and their presidency and premiership positions at a parliament session in March 2013. (Reporting by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Ron Askew)
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.
* Goodman Financial Corp reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Sharps Compliance Corp as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwOde7) Further company coverage: