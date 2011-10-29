BEIJING Oct 29 China announced a series of changes to its top economic regulatory posts on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency said, the first big step in a comprehensive leadership reshuffle that will culminate next year.

Shang Fulin, currently the securities regulator, has been named chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), replacing Liu Mingkang.

Ex-China Construction Bank chairman Guo Shuqing will take up the post of chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Ex-Agricultural Bank of China chairman Xiang Junbo will take up the post of chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The changes mark the highest-profile personnel swaps to be made as a part of a broad leadership turnover that will run through the next 17 months and see China's President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao hand over power to a younger generation of leaders.

Hu and Wen are due to retire their Communist Party posts at the 18th Congress next fall, and their presidency and premiership positions at a parliament session in March 2013. (Reporting by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Ron Askew)